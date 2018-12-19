Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Centurylink accounts for 0.2% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 204,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $141,160.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $1,003,736.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTL. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

