Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,803 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,541,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,395,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,193,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 76,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.54.

In other news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 880,315 shares of company stock worth $22,026,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

