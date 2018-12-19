Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,848 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $174,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Chemical Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $493,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $233,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,706,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,798 shares of company stock worth $730,043. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/captrust-financial-advisors-grows-stake-in-best-buy-co-inc-bby.html.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.