Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 672.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 86,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 52,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $159,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,213 shares of company stock worth $2,252,052. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Chubb from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

