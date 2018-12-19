CARAT Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (CARAT)

CARAT (CURRENCY:CARAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, CARAT has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One CARAT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00028041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CARAT has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $167,450.00 worth of CARAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.02386429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00146788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00180480 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026783 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026835 BTC.

CARAT Token Profile

CARAT’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. CARAT’s official Twitter account is @caratsio. CARAT’s official website is carats.io.

CARAT Token Trading

CARAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CARAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

