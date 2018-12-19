Carbonite Inc (CARB) SVP Norman Guadagno Sells 816 Shares

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) SVP Norman Guadagno sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $20,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Guadagno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Norman Guadagno sold 1,800 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $50,688.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Norman Guadagno sold 5,013 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,390.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Norman Guadagno sold 4,294 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,769.70.

Shares of CARB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 429,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,630. Carbonite Inc has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $873.97 million, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000.

Several research firms recently commented on CARB. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carbonite from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. cut Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

