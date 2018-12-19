Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Caretrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caretrust REIT to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Caretrust REIT from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caretrust REIT from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/caretrust-reit-inc-ctre-plans-0-21-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.