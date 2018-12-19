Cargotec Oyj (CYJBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Cargotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cargotec Oyj stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday.

Cargotec Oyj Company Profile

Cargotec Oyj engages in the provision of cargo handling solutions and services. Its business areas include Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar business area offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab business area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

