CargoX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,368.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. CargoX has a market cap of $2.60 million and $56,368.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.02400746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00148527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00185702 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026082 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026075 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.