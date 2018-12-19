Carlisle Companies (CSL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Carlisle’s shares underperformed and look overvalued compared to its industry. The company’s overseas business is exposed to headwinds like interest rate and currency fluctuations. Also, Carlisle’s high research and development costs along with escalating input and freight costs, might drag down the company’s near-term profitability. The analyst community has taken a bearish stance on Carlisle. Notably, over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has moved south for both 2018 and 2019.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Carlisle Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $145.00 price target on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.00. 3,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $129.47. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

