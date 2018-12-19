Carnival (CCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Carnival has set its Q4 guidance at $0.65-0.69 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carnival to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Carnival has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $72.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $73.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

