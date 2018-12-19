Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Director Purchases $80,100.00 in Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Director David Pulver purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.10 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,911.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
David Pulver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 6th, David Pulver purchased 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.10 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00.
Shares of CRI stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.97. 692,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.
Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $923.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.25%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRI. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.
Carter’s Company Profile
Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail stores and e-commerce sites. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales of its products to wholesale accounts.
