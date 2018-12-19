Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,319,200.00 in Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $21,319,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Monday, December 17th, Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 205,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $6,734,250.00.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 2.11. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $72.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.09 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,039,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.4% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,964,000 after purchasing an additional 160,294 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 622.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 154.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 230,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 137.2% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 390,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,319,200.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/carvana-co-cvna-major-shareholder-purchases-21319200-00-in-stock.html.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.