Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Position Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $150,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of CASA opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Casa Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

