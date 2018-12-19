Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,612. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $90.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.19. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 7,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $945,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,218.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 134.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $1,121,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.