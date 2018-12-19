Changyou.Com (CYOU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CYOU. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ CYOU opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.15%. Changyou.Com’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 327.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 265.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

