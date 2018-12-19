Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Position Boosted by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,924,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 3.0% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $3,885,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $305.93 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 115.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.94.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

