Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $78.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Jack A. Fusco acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.20 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 564,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,424,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.10 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 57,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,701.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,570,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,355,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,833 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,252,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $93,020,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,788,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,097,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,406. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

