Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.31. 297,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $33.81.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $156.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $89,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

