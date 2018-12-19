Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

“We slightly increase our 2020 EPS to $4.02 (from $4.01) after CPK bought a Pennsylvania propane business with 2,500 customers.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.24 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.81.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 45.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.