Chevron (CVX) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $107.83. 10,469,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,492. Chevron has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4,389.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

