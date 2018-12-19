Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Position Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,553,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,422,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 35,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,910,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,484,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $430,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,858. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

