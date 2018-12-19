Chris P. Rader Buys 1,000 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. 11,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

