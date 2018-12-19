CI Investments Inc. Has $32.88 Million Stake in VF Corp (VFC)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of VF worth $32,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,019,258,000 after buying an additional 2,179,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,299,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,005,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth $352,007,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,162,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,991,000 after buying an additional 683,219 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,466,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,557,000 after buying an additional 1,790,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

