CI Investments Inc. Sells 98,000 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Amdocs worth $27,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,564 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,417,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 459,024 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,894,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,600,000 after purchasing an additional 427,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,446,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,316,000 after purchasing an additional 375,255 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $17,597,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Amdocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

