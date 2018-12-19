CI Investments Inc. Takes $21.76 Million Position in Chemours Co (CC)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 551,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,759,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Chemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Chemours by 34.9% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,420,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,801 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 28.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Chemours from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

WARNING: “CI Investments Inc. Takes $21.76 Million Position in Chemours Co (CC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/ci-investments-inc-takes-21-76-million-position-in-chemours-co-cc.html.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.