CIBC Initiates Coverage on Genomic Health (GHDX)

Stock analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

GHDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Genomic Health stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. 5,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,179. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6,532.33 and a beta of 0.40. Genomic Health has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 85,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $6,306,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,735,271 shares of company stock valued at $133,880,176 in the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 2,575.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genomic Health by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Genomic Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genomic Health by 114.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,891,000 after purchasing an additional 770,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

