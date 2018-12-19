Cimarex Energy (XEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.80

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.80 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 112772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $129.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Michael J/Co Sullivan sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $104,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 173.1% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 118,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 41.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 44.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

