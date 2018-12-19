Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,482,280,000 after purchasing an additional 499,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,243,000 after purchasing an additional 662,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,274,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $700,313,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,333,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $658,405,000 after acquiring an additional 310,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at $480,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,373 shares of company stock worth $10,594,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/cisco-systems-inc-csco-shares-bought-by-covenant-asset-management-llc.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.