Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (REZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the second quarter valued at $424,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 26.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the third quarter valued at $1,538,000.

Shares of REZ opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $67.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5379 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

