Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $985,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $29.03 on Wednesday.

