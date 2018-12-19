Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Director Jonathan Duskin Sells 15,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Jonathan Duskin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $294,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 135,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,467. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Director Jonathan Duskin Sells 15,000 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/citi-trends-inc-ctrn-director-jonathan-duskin-sells-15000-shares.html.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.