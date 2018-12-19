Citigroup Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Price Target to $21.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $35.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of SEAS opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $483.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

