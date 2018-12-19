Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Wix.Com (WIX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Wix.Com stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $155.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,858,000 after purchasing an additional 212,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 132,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,213,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,793 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP increased its stake in Wix.Com by 3.5% in the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 621,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 389,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.