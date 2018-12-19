City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.55

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CTY stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 381.50 ($4.98). 575,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,646. City of London Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 396 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 444.63 ($5.81).

About City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

