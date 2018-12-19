City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.16 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 34.71%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 target price on City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 35,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $377,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,356.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 336,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,530. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

