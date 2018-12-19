Claybrook Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniVest Fund makes up approximately 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MVF. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,635,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 721,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 579,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 69,528 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 39,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

