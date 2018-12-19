Clontarf Energy (CLON) Trading 9.5% Higher

Clontarf Energy Plc (LON:CLON) shares traded up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 5,326,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 1,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Clontarf Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

About Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Africa and South America. The company holds a 3% revenue royalty on Block 183 in Peru. It also holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana.

