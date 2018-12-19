CNO Financial Group (CNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. David bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $364,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $321,517.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1,236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

