Coe Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.6% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $340,697,000 after buying an additional 4,507,553 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,272,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $4,003,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,942. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.96.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

