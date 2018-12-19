Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich Sells 449 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $30,666.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,745,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,452,146,000 after buying an additional 1,900,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,361,533,000 after buying an additional 241,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,361,533,000 after buying an additional 241,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,415,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,420,720,000 after buying an additional 141,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,418,813,000 after buying an additional 252,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Loop Capital set a $94.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

