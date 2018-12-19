Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stake Lessened by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $146,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $88,100.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $64,343.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,889. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

