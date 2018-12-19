Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 132,958 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,734,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,958 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $115,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $75.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 72,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,118,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $10,509,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,073 shares of company stock worth $22,864,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

