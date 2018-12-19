Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 28,637,322 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,239,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,637,322 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $153,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 828,865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 78.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,376,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,064 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 18.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 544,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 85,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 22.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

