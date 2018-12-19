Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 3,907,521 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907,521 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $73,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 244,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.2576 dividend. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/cohen-steers-inc-sells-3907521-shares-of-ishares-us-preferred-stock-etf-pff.html.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.