Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,520. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

