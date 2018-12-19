Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 26,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,878. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

