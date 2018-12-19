CoinEx Token Market Cap Hits $0.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded flat against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.02352400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00146191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00179919 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027217 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027263 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 9,962,146,451 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

