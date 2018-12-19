Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 173,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,169 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $282,837.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,166 shares of company stock worth $550,500. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

