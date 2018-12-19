Commercial Metals (CMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,591,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,343,000 after acquiring an additional 78,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,343,000 after acquiring an additional 78,875 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 270,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 111,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $17.19 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

